A flag sporting the union jack, known as the Armed Forces Flag will flew proudly in the Castlemartin Training Area for past week, as the Landmarc Support Services team celebrated Armed Forces Week 2021.

This week long celebration started on Monday, June 21 and came to a close yesterday Monday, June 28 - it's used to highlight the work given by military personnel across the country.

There to witness the raising of the flag were armed forces personnel and staff from Defence Infrastructure Organisation along with Landmarc employees.

Mark Neill, managing director at Landmarc, said: “Each year, every one of us at Landmarc gives thanks to our troops during this special week. As part of the 25 per cent of veterans and reservists that make up Landmarc’s workforce, I know first-hand how important this event is for morale within the forces community."

This Armed Forces Week, Landmarc pledged its support and sponsorship of Team Emotive in its mission to complete one of the world’s most difficult ocean rowing challenges – the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge – all in the name of raising money for mental health charity, Veterans at Ease.

Made up of four Armed Forces veterans, including one Landmarc employee, Team Emotive is preparing to travel 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua. Rowing two hours on, two hours off for forty days, this challenge will push the team to its limits both physically and mentally.

In addition, Landmarc has also announced its official partnership with the Armed Forces charity, SSAFA, working together to support veterans as they transition into civilian life.

