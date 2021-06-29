A MAN has admitted the attempted rape of a woman and her young daughter on a cycle path.

Anthony Williams, aged 42, of Hill Street in Haverfordwest, appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link on Monday, June 21, where he pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted rape on an adult female and one charge of attempted rape on a female child aged under 13.

Dyfed-Powys Police received a call at just before 4.50pm on May 17 from a man who had come across a highly distressed woman on the cycle path between Haverfordwest and Tiers Cross.

Officers swiftly attended, and the woman reported that a stranger had attempted to rape her and her young daughter – making threats if they did not comply – before leaving the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Ritchie said: “A team of detectives immediately searched the area to secure any evidence linked to the offence or a potential suspect, and later arrested a man matching the description given to officers.

“Our enquiries established DNA links between the adult victim and the suspect, which gave us strong evidence that Williams was involved.

“In addition to this, we discovered he had made significant statements to friends following the incident – relaying information that would only be known to the offender and the victims. This was despite claiming in interview that his memory was ‘hazy’ from drinking large quantities of alcohol.

“Based on the strength of evidence we secured, he was charged with three offences, which he has now admitted in court.

“This was a horrific attack, during which the defendant tried multiple times to rape a mother and her child. For the woman in particular, it was a terrifying experience – not only going through the trauma of being assaulted herself, but to see her daughter being treated in this despicable way.

“We commend their bravery throughout the investigation, and will continue to support both mother and daughter through the court process.”

Williams has been remanded in custody until sentencing on Monday, August 2.