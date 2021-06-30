The team working on the planned Harri Tudur centre in Pembroke is dealing with the aftermath of a roof/floor collapsing within the building.

The collapse occured earlier this year, leaving a mass of debris for the contractors to deal with, that work is still ongoing.

However other work is continuing on the site.

A visitor to the site said: " I know it's very slow going."

On its completion the building will act as a community hub for Pembroke.