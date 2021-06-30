A 54-YEAR-OLD Pembroke drug-driver took to the wheel after taking cocaine and cannabis, magistrates have been told.
Sean Patrick Agnew of Vetch Close appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Monday June 28.
He admitted driving a Nissan Qashqai on South Road, Pembroke on October 30, 2020 when above the legal limit for the two drugs.
The court heard that a blood test for benzoylecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine - gave a reading of 440 microgrammes, nearly nine times the legal limit.
Agnew had previously pleaded not guilty to the offences, but changed his plea to guilty at the hearing on Monday.
He denied a further charge of driving on the same date with over the legal limit of diazepam in his system, and this was dismissed after no evidence was offered.
Agnew was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £419, made up of a fine of £135, costs of £250 and a £34 surcharge.
