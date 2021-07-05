The project, located approximately 45km from the Pembrokeshire coast, aims to deliver enough electricity to supply approximately 90,000 homes, which will create new low carbon jobs and continue to provide supply chain opportunities in Wales and the South West.

Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment studies necessary for a project of this nature have now commenced and as part of this process, Blue Gem Wind would welcome your views.

At this early stage, your feedback will help with the planning and design of the proposed project.

We will be hosting two in person public consultation events (subject to COVID-19 restrictions), the first in Hundleton Church Hall on 14th July from 2pm – 6pm followed by a second on 29th July in Angle Village Hall from 2pm – 7pm. 

We will also be hosting a virtual public exhibition that will provide information on the project and allow you to provide feedback and record your views. This virtual public exhibition will be live on our website www.bluegemwind.com from 12th July and be open for comment until 29th August 2021.

Your views can be made through the virtual public exhibition, by email to: info@Bluegemwind.com and by post. For further information, please visit our website www.bluegemwind.com.

Email: info@Bluegemwind.com

Address:

Bridge Innovation Centre

Pembrokeshire Science and Technology Park

Pembroke Dock

Wales

SA72 6UN