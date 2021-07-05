The project, located approximately 45km from the Pembrokeshire coast, aims to deliver enough electricity to supply approximately 90,000 homes, which will create new low carbon jobs and continue to provide supply chain opportunities in Wales and the South West.
Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment studies necessary for a project of this nature have now commenced and as part of this process, Blue Gem Wind would welcome your views.
At this early stage, your feedback will help with the planning and design of the proposed project.
We will be hosting two in person public consultation events (subject to COVID-19 restrictions), the first in Hundleton Church Hall on 14th July from 2pm – 6pm followed by a second on 29th July in Angle Village Hall from 2pm – 7pm.
We will also be hosting a virtual public exhibition that will provide information on the project and allow you to provide feedback and record your views. This virtual public exhibition will be live on our website www.bluegemwind.com from 12th July and be open for comment until 29th August 2021.
Your views can be made through the virtual public exhibition, by email to: info@Bluegemwind.com and by post. For further information, please visit our website www.bluegemwind.com.
Email: info@Bluegemwind.com
Twitter: @wind_gem
LinkedIn: Blue Gem Wind
Address:
Bridge Innovation Centre
Pembrokeshire Science and Technology Park
Pembroke Dock
Wales
SA72 6UN
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.