Milford Haven School has partially closed this morning (Wednesday) after a pupil in Year 10 tested positive for coronavirus.

“On Wednesday morning of June 30th 2021 we were informed that a student in Year 10 has tested positive for as part of the lateral flow testing,” said the school’s headteacher CA Morris.

A small number of Year 10 pupils, who have been identified as potential contacts of the positive pupil have been sent home and asked to self-isolate, in line with government guidance, as a precautionary measure, and to enable the school to complete all of the necessary Track and Trace processes.

The school remains open and pupils are advised to continue to attend as normal, unless they have been contacted directly and informed they need to isolate as a precautionary measure.

“The school is working closely with Public Health Wales and the Local Authority and NHS Wales Test, Trace and Protect service to ensure that all the appropriate measures are in place to protect students, staff and the wider community,” said Ms Morris.

“As always, we will endeavour to keep you informed of any updates and important information that the school community should be aware of. “ The school reminded pupils and their families that if they or anyone they live with, begin to display any of the following symptoms most commonly associated with COVID-19 disease they must all stay at home, follow advice from Public Health Wales and anyone with symptoms should arrange a Covid-19 test via the UK Booking Portal, https://gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-test or by ringing 119.

“Thank you once again for your continued patience and understanding,” said Ms Morris. “Diolch yn fawr and stay safe.”