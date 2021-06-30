A man has been arrested in Haverfordwest for driving under the influence of cannabis.
Overnight on Tuesday, June 29 he provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis to the police, and later gave blood samples while in police custody.
Since then he has been released pending their analysis.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.