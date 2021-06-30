HYWEL Dda University Health Board has confirmed that first and second dose walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinics will be available in Tenby from Friday, 2 July.

The vaccination centre is based at Tenby Leisure Centre, and will be open from 10am until 8pm, seven days a week.

Walk-in clinics have been available in Haverfordwest at the Pembrokeshire Archives since Monday 28 June, also from 10am until 8pm, seven days a week.

Anyone wanting their first dose who is over 18 can attend, as well as those needing a second vaccine dose if it is due – and there is no need to contact the health board to book an appointment.

If you have already registered using the online form, you are still welcome to attend the walk-in clinic - but if you have a scheduled appointment, please keep your appointment time.

All vaccines are available at each site, but residents can call the booking team on 0300 303 8322 if you need to check if you are due your second dose.

Alison Evans, Lead Clinical Nurse for Hywel Dda’s mass vaccination centres, said: “Following the confirmation last week by the First Minister that Wales is at the start of a third wave, we knew we needed to make it as easy as possible for people to access the vaccine.

“I am incredibly proud of all our vaccination teams across our centres who are working incredibly hard to make sure we are able to provide the vaccine people need, when they need it.

“If you haven’t had your first vaccine it is never too late; call in to your local centre and we will arrange this for you.

"We have plans in place to ensure we can vaccinate most people there and then but if for any reason we can’t please be assured we will get a vaccine sorted for you as soon as possible.

“Our staff will also be more than happy to speak to anyone who is unsure if they want to have the vaccine and may have questions they want answers to before having one.

"We have friendly, expert teams across all our centres so please, if you have any doubts about having the vaccine, please call in to see us for a chat. We will answer any questions you may have so you can make the right decision for you.”

First and second dose walk-in vaccine clinics will run at all Hywel Dda mass vaccination centre across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, including:

• Aberystwyth (Thomas Parry Library, SY23 3FL) Open 7 days a week from Monday 28 June onwards, 10am - 8pm;

• Cardigan (Teifi Leisure Centre SA43 1HG) Open 7 days a week from Friday 2 July onwards, 10am - 8pm;

• Carmarthen walk-in (Halliwell Conference Centre, UWTSD, SA31 3EP) Open 7 days a week from Thursday 1 July onwards, 10am - 8pm;

• Carmarthen drive-through (United Counties Showground, SA33 5DR) Open 7 days a week from Monday 28 June onwards, 10am - 7pm;

• Haverfordwest (Pembrokeshire Archives, SA61 2PE) Open 7 days a week from Monday 28 June onwards, 10am - 8pm;

• Llanelli (Ffwrnes Theatre SA15 3YE) Open 7 days a week from Monday 28 June onwards, 10am - 8pm;

• Tenby (Tenby Leisure Centre, SA70 8EJ) Open Friday to Sunday from Friday 2 July onwards, 10am - 8pm.

There is no need to contact the health board to book an appointment but if you wish to schedule an appointment you can still do so by contacting our booking team on 0300 303 8322 or by emailing COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.

If you wish to have assurance that the appropriate vaccine is available, please contact the Hywel Dda Command Centre on 0300 303 8322 or by email on COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk before travelling to a centre.