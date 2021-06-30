Family, friends and well-wishers can now attend Hywel Dda health board hospitals to visit patients on a limited basis with prior agreement with hospital staff, in line with Welsh Government guidance.

The health board has been gradually relaxing hospital visiting restrictions; however, all visits must be pre-arranged to enable staff, patients and visitors to maintain social distancing.

This means that a pre-booked visit by no more than two members of the same household can be supported, provided the visit has a clear purpose and is in the best interest of the patient.

A visit can be arranged following discussion between the patient and the ward sister or charge nurse, and visiting will be in line with the following Welsh Government Guidance:

• 'Visiting with a Purpose':

• End of life – last days of life

• Carer or the nominated representative

• Learning disabilities (LD) –a patient with learning disabilities may need their carer/ next of kin to share information about their individual needs and virtual visiting may not be appropriate.

• Other – for example where it is felt a visit may help the patient with rehabilitation, understanding of care/ condition, help with dietary concerns. The ward sister may agree visiting outside of this guidance in certain circumstances.

Visitors who do not meet this criteria will be asked to use a virtual visiting option instead which is available within the hospital, such as using a tablet or mobile phone. Family liaison officers will be available on wards to support access to virtual visiting.

"While the prevalence of Covid-19 remains very low among our hospital inpatients, the virus has not gone away altogether, and like some other areas across Wales and indeed the UK we are dealing with cases of the Delta variant in our communities," said a health board spokesperson.

All those visiting or accompanying patients to appointments must be pre-arranged in advance with the relevant ward sister or charge nurse and a time slot will be allocated.

The visitor will be allowed to stay with the patient for an agreed period of time, this will be based on the individual circumstances and ward environment.

Visitors must wear appropriate PPE (surgical face coverings) and children are not encouraged to visit and should only do so in extenuating circumstances.

The allocated visitor must remain as the only visitor during the admission period and visitors will be asked to stay within the bed area of the patient.

Hospital restaurants remain closed to visitors however, in exceptional circumstances arrangements can be made through the ward sister or charge nurse for take away meals to be purchased.

Mandy Rayani, Executive Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience, thanked patients and families for their patience during the pandemic.

"For the time being, we need to ensure that we continue to exercise caution, and I want to stress that this is not a full return to normality," she said.

"We understand that some visitors may feel disappointed if you aren't able to attend in person, but I want to assure you that the measures we are putting in place are safe, proportionate and responsible and we look forward to gradually easing further restrictions as circumstances allow."

The health board does not require visitors to be tested for Covid-19 prior to an arranged hospital. However, visitors may wish to undertake a lateral flow test at home before they visit loved ones and testing kits can be accessed via the UK portal and posted to their home address or can be picked up from the health board's 'test collect' sites (between 9.30am and 12.30pm, with the exception of Carmarthen Showground which is between 8.00am and 1.00pm).