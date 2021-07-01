YOUNG people and volunteer mentors at Fishguard youth project Point have recently qualified as first aiders following a post-lockdown training day.
The First Aid at Work training day was Point's first training event to be held in person post- lockdown and was run by St Johns Ambulance Wales.
The newly qualified First Aiders are pictured with Nurturing the Future Project Manager, Jessica Palmer in the garden at Point's drop in building off Parc Y Shwt, Fishguard.
Point supports young people from a broad age range of between 10 – 25 years to access services on and off site right through their journey into adulthood.
If you'd like to know any more about provision for young people at Point, you can phone on 01348 871887, email enquiries@pointypt.org.uk or visit the website: www.pointypt.org.uk.
