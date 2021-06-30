A man has been fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions by taking a camping trip to Pendine.
Ben Philip Bush, of Maidens Grove, Llandybie, made an application to reopen a case following his conviction for an offence of without reasonable excuse, during the emergency period, left or remained away from the place he was living to go camping in Pendine on May 15, 2020.
Bush then faced the same charge at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 18.
The 33-year-old entered a guilty plea under the single justice procedure and was fined £120, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
