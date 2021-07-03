Here's a look at BB Skone's Gig Guide - to find out where the music is reviving in Pembrokeshire just read below.
- Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke - Wednesday, July 7
- Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot - Wednesday, July 7 and Sunday, July 11
- Geoff Bowen, Talouies, Milford Haven - Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10
- The Welsh Whisperer, The Castle, Cardigan - Friday, July 9
- Live Music, Trehale Farm, Mathry - Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10
- Zoe Gilby, Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard - Saturday, July 10
- Reggae Night, Haverhub, Haverfordwest - Saturday, July 10
- Live music, The Whetham, Milford Haven - Saturday, July 10
- Musicians Club, Monkton Swifts, Pembroke - Monday, July 12
BB Skone presents the local music show every Sunday at 7pm on Pure West Radio.
