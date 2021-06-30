THE wildlife protection dog being sponsored in memory of Daniel Bridle has been born - on the same night as the first fundraiser towards its cost.

Daniel's mum, Caroline, is aiming to raise £10,000 for the dog's care and training in tribute to her animal-loving son, who lost his life to bone cancer seven years ago at the age of 18.

As the Western Telegraph recently reported, Caroline, of Saundersfoot, is taking a temporary diversion from fundraising for the Bone Cancer Research Trust to make her dream of the dog a reality.

The dog will be named Daniel, and Caroline said: "It just feels so right to do this for Dan. He would love this."

Caroline is holding weekly bingo nights at the RAOB Club, Kilgetty and she got home from the first one last week to the news of the dog's birth at St Clears-based Dogs 4 Wildlife.

The not-for-profit organisation sends anti-poaching dogs out to Africa to work on protection of animals on nature reserves, and part of their acclimatisation training is at Folly Farm where they meet rhinos, lions and giraffes.

The puppy is from a Belgian Malinois litter at St Clears-based Dogs 4 Wildlife.

Caroline's fundraising is now going to extend to Tesco Express stores throughout Wales this summer.

Meanwhile, the prize bingo got off to a great start last Wednesday with £800 raised, and there are still some seats left for tonight's bingo, which is at 7pm for a 7.30pm eyes down.

Tickets are £10 per person with a free raffle, and £100 worth of alcohol as the top prize.

Advance booking is necessary - to book a seat, call the RAOB Club on 01834 812340.

