A WOMAN from Merlins Bridge was banned from driving despite mitigating circumstances being taken into account in the case.

Thirty-six-year-old Zoe Louise Manche, of St Marks Close, was caught driving on the A477 without a policy of insurance in force.

She pleaded guilty under Single Justice Procedure in March.

On May 15, Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court disqualified Manche from driving for three months - reduced due to mitigating circumstances that included Manche’s ability to get to work.

She was fined £160 and made to pay court charges totalling £119 – to be paid back in £20 monthly instalments.

Manche also had six points added to her licence.