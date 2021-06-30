A WOMAN from Merlins Bridge was banned from driving despite mitigating circumstances being taken into account in the case.
Thirty-six-year-old Zoe Louise Manche, of St Marks Close, was caught driving on the A477 without a policy of insurance in force.
She pleaded guilty under Single Justice Procedure in March.
On May 15, Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court disqualified Manche from driving for three months - reduced due to mitigating circumstances that included Manche’s ability to get to work.
She was fined £160 and made to pay court charges totalling £119 – to be paid back in £20 monthly instalments.
Manche also had six points added to her licence.
