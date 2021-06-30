A MAN from Pembroke was handed a four week suspended prison sentence after he refused to carry out unpaid work.
Anthony Thomas Douglas Jones, aged 30, of Vetch Close, Pembroke, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order originally imposed by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court in February for offences including using threatening and abusive behaviour, threatening to smash windows at Pembroke Dock police station, and threatening to destroy other property.
He failure to comply was a result of his refusal to carry out unpaid work as directed in the community order.
Jones admitted the breach of the terms of the order when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 28.
He was fined £60 and committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for six months.
The magistrates suspended the sentence after hearing that sending Jones to jail immediately would have an impact on his family.
Jones has until July 27 to pay back the fine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.