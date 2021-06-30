POPULAR equestrian business Nolton Stables is yet another company that has succumbed to Covid.

Earlier last month the business announced it would be shutting the stable doors for good.

“To all our lovely followers, it is with great sadness that we have to tell you that Nolton Stables has closed its stable doors.

“We have had such fun meeting you all and making wonderful memories over the years. We do hope you have too.”

Despite the tone of the announcement owner Lawson Owen's feelings about the circumstances under which the business had to close are far from subdued.

He said: "It’s all down to Mark Drakeford really. That is where the buck stops. The Welsh Government has just left us high and dry."

Mr Owen explained that the reason the business could not operate was because of the two-metre social distancing rule that meant staff could not support riders on the excursions it offered - including riding tours along Broad Haven beach.

“I cannot put novice riders on horses and have them socially distancing,” said Mr Owen.

“We have mix families, big groups and children, and you need to keep that child closer to you.”

Mr Owen described how certain businesses are more resilient to the pandemic than others and that running a company that owns horses means the costs do not stop, no matter what.

“The problem with horses is the expense of keeping going,” he said. “If you have a pub or a restaurant you can put the chairs on the tables and close the doors. For the horses, the bills are still there.

“We are all about numbers. We have to be able to take the numbers and if you cannot take the numbers the business comes to an end.”

Western Telegraph has been in touch with the Welsh Government, which wants to investigate the claims further.

A spokesperson said that Welsh Government support is secondary to UK Government funding, which is the primary source of support for businesses during the pandemic adding: “The support Welsh Government offers to business is above and beyond what the UK Government is providing.

“The UK Government is the one that provides furlough and economic support and the Welsh Government’s package of support is on top of that.”

Nolton Stables is not Pembrokeshire's only pandemic casualty - only last month it was revealed that Sealyham Activity Centre went out of business, also due to Covid.

Mr Owen wants to know why his business did not receive the support it needed, and is wondering what the future holds for Pembrokeshire’s activity industry.

“What are people to do when they come to Pembrokeshire now?” said Mr Owen.

“I think they will look back on this period in a couple of years' time and say what happened to the activity centres.”