Action Mesothelioma Day is being held this Friday, July 2, the virtual event will help raise awareness of mesothelioma and the dangers of asbestos.
Kate Williams, broadcaster, academic, and mesothelioma patient will host the event and audiences can register here at www.actionmeso.org/amd21.
The UK has the world’s highest incidence of mesothelioma, a type of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, with around 100 people in Wales diagnosed each year.
