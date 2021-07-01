CREATIVE youngsters from across Pembrokeshire have showcased their talents in the West Wales area finals of the Rotary Youth Competitions.
Enthusiastic pupils were given the theme 'wild nature' to feature in words, pictures or a project.
The youth chairs of four local Rotary clubs threw out the challenge to schools in the area, and there was a great response, with around 200 entries from the Fishguard area alone.
The awards ceremony was held recently at the Mariners Hotel, the home of Haverfordwest Rotary, and parents and representatives from the schools attended to see the children presented with their trophies celebrating their successes.
The winners were: Young photographer - Rhys Osborne,Ysgol Glannau Gwaun (sponsored by Fishguard and Goodwick Rotary).
Young writer (junior) - Rhys Osborne,Ysgol Glannau Gwaun (sponsored by Fishguard and Goodwick Rotary); Young writer (intermediate) - Beatrice Hole (sponsored by Fishguard and Goodwick Rotary).
Young environmentalist -Sophie Mansell, Stepaside School (sponsored by Saundersfoot Rotary).
Young artist (junior) - Esther Honour, Stepaside School (sponsored by Saundersfoot Rotary); Young artist(intermediate), Jazmine Hanna,Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi (sponsored by Fishguard and Goodwick Rotary)
Mary Adams, West Wales assistant governor, said: "It has been a difficult year for the children during the pandemic, and this was something for schools to focus on.
"Judges were impressed with the exceptionally high standard of work produced."
Mary added: "Special thanks to Roger Howells, Haverfordwest Rotary; Tony Ensom, Narberth and Whitland Rotary; Eirian Evans Fishguard and Goodwick Rotary and Steve John, Saundersfoot Rotary for the organisation of local competitions which led into this competition."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.