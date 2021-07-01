The team at Ports Past and Present have been spotted filming Cllr Joshua Beynon in the water at Front Street, Pembroke Dock and speaking to local maritime historian David James along with some other people.

Cllr Beynon got into the water as part of the documentary being compiled by Ports Past and Present to promote and study the heritage of Pembroke Dock, along with other port towns in Pembrokeshire and Ireland.

"It was a real pleasure to take part in some filming for the Ports Past and Present project. Pembroke Dock is a great town and the opportunity to talk it up and talk about the people, culture and future was great.

"I’m hoping when this project concludes, we can strengthen our ties with Ireland and I can’t wait to see the finished product." he said.

Mother Goose Films is working with the Ports Past and Present project to create eight short documentary films and one feature-length film.

Rita from the film making process said: "We were very privileged working together with local members of the community, namely town councilor Joshua Beynon, David James, Marilyn Mitchell, Yoriko Omae and Jack Steele, in developing our little documentary.

"And we are grateful to Cwtch Café and Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre for opening their doors to us out of hours so that we were able to establish a Covid-safe filming environment. We hope to do the community proud when we’re launching our film next year."

Aberyswyth University is working on the film and wider campaign as well, the project leader Professor Peter Merriman said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the cultural heritage of these important port communities, narrating the rich history of places which may be at the geographical margins of our nations,but serve as important passage-points for people and goods crossing the Irish Sea."