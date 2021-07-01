LATERAL flow tests are being offered for free at pharmacies across Pembrokeshire.

LloydsPharmacy has today announced that their branches in the area will be offering the service from tomorrow, Thursday, July 1.

LloydsPharmacy’s NHS Wales funded free rapid, regular lateral flow tests to use at home are now available to everyone in Wales and provide an additional route to regular testing, making it as easy as possible for people without Covid-19 symptoms to access testing twice a week.

The free lateral flow tests that provide a rapid result within 30 minutes, are suitable for those who do not have coronavirus symptoms, but for those who are looking for peace of mind as well as providing quick, reliable tests for those who require a private at home test for work or personal reasons.

Tests are available to collect from those without symptoms, who can visit a participating local pharmacy and collect a box of seven rapid tests to use twice a week at home.

Anshu Kaura, a LloydsPharmacy pharmacist said: “Each box contains 7 tests, allowing customers to test themselves twice weekly within a 3-week timeframe. This number of tests in the box factors in the potential for a void test. You’ll need to take a sample from the back of your throat, near your tonsils, and from your nose using the swab included. The swab is then dipped in a solution which is then dripped onto the lateral flow test. This generates a reading and your result.”