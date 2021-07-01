The Cinnamon Trust is looking for dog walking volunteers in St Davids.
The national charity's volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of free pet care.
A spokesman said: "We are looking for dog walking volunteers to help a resident of St Davids and their delightful dog who would love to go for a good walk."
Many elderly or ill pet owners worry about their ability to provide proper care for their animals and start looking to rehome what may be their only companion.
"This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together," explained the spokesman. "We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital or hospice care, and even clean out the bird cage or litter trays."
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can download our volunteer registration form from www.cinnamon.org.uk or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk
To have a more in-depth chat about becoming a volunteer, call the Cinnamon Trust during office hours (Monday-Friday 9am-5pm) on 01736 758 701, or check out www.cinnamon.org.uk for more details.
