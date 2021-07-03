New 20mph signs have gone up throughout St Dogmaels as part of a Welsh Government trial to reduce the national speed limit from 30mph to 20mph in residential areas.

The village is one of eight settlements chosen from across Wales to trial a consistent and steady 20 mph speed limit in preparation for the proposed national roll out.

It comes as overwhelming evidence shows that lower speeds result in fewer collisions and a reduced severity of injuries; and consistent evidence of a reduction in the number of casualties when 20mph limits are introduced.

Cllr Phil Baker, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said lower speed limits are also the key to healthier streets.

“It creates more opportunities for walking and cycling, and enhances quality of life - families and older people are more likely to stop and chat outdoors when there is slower traffic and the environment is quieter and calmer,” he said.

The new speed limit has been welcomed by community group St Dogmaels 20 is Plenty for Us. Member Sally Davies, who lives with her young family on the High Street, said: "Living in such a wonderful village with a 20mph speed limit gives myself and my four children greater confidence and happiness to cycle and walk through the village.”

Fellow member Fiona Andrews added: “We are delighted that the new, safer and friendlier 20 mph speed limit has now been rolled out in our village.

“Our traditional streets are very pretty but, like many rural villages, also narrow, and in some sections there are no pavements at all.

"Local parents with young children and older residents say they will now feel much happier and less stressed getting around the village. There is more freedom and independence for younger locals and less isolation for older residents.

“We are very grateful to Pembrokeshire County Council for all the work that we know has gone in to preparations to introduce the scheme.”

Cllr Mike James, the county councillor for St Dogmaels, said the scheme had been very well received by residents, and that it would also benefit visitors.

“We’re proud that St Dogmaels is a popular village and we welcome many visitors throughout the year,” he said.

“The introduction of a 20mph speed limit, encouraging everyone to travel at a lower speed throughout the village, is key to enhancing the community, safety and visitor experience.”

The other pilot settlements in Wales are Abergavenny, Central North Cardiff, Severnside in Monmouthshire, Buckley in Flintshire, Cilfriw in Neath Port Talbot, St Brides Major in Vale of Glamorgan and Llanelli North.