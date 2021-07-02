OVER 200,000 people have now been fully vaccinated in the Hywel Dda University Health Board region, according to latest figures.

The latest update shows that up to 30 June, 202,646 residents have now received both jabs, with 278,154 having had their first dose.

It means that over half of the population in the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire are fully vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,122 first doses administered and 65,929 second doses, with 52.4% fully vaccinated.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 129,139 first jabs given and 95,031 second does, with 50.3% full vaccinated.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,051 first jabs given and 36,316 second doses, with 50% fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccinations, first and second across Hywel Dda is 480,617, which includes 13,499 in the last seven days.

"We are focusing on offering a second dose to everyone in priority groups 1-9 over the next three weeks – that’s everyone over 50, all healthcare workers, social care workers, and other vulnerable groups, including care home residents," said a Hywel Dda spokesperson.

"We are continuing to work to bring forward appointments for the people over 40, subject to supply, so they don’t have to wait longer than eight weeks between their first and second doses.

"We are aiming to offer all eligible adults two doses of vaccine by the end of September.

"You can choose to wait for the health board to give you an appointment or attend a walk-in if you had your first vaccine eight or more weeks ago.

"If you would prefer an appointment and had your first vaccine more than eight weeks ago, please contact the health board in one of the following ways to request an appointment."

For further details call 0300 303 8322 or email: COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.