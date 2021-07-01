New guidelines have come into effect to help courts determine how to sentence those who assault an emergency worker.

The Sentencing Council guidelines will help courts in England and Wales make a judgment of the seriousness of the offence and give a rightful sentence.

These are the first guidelines of this sort, reflecting legislation which increased the maximum sentence for common assault when the victim was an emergency worker.

Under the Assault on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act, the maximum sentence is 12 months in prison, but criminals could soon face up to two years in prison under new laws.

In May, emergency workers in Wales launched the 'With Us, Not Against Us' campaign to ask the public to treat them with respect.

Emergency services in Wales have welcomed the new guidelines.

Dylan Parry, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s violence and aggression project officer, said: “A split-second act of violence can have a devastating and long-term impact on our staff, so we need to ensure that when an emergency worker is assaulted, justice is delivered for them.

“These new guidelines are a welcome addition and bring clarity and consistency when sentencing such offences.”

Temporary chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police Claire Parmenter said: “Nobody should expect to come under any sort of attack when doing their best to serve the public and potentially save lives.

“It is important that sentences reflect the harm and upset caused to these victims – professionals doing their work.”

Darren Hughes, Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said: “Staff working in the NHS do a difficult job, often working in emotionally testing circumstances, and they are there to help people.

“Being exposed to assaults or any other inappropriate behaviour is totally unacceptable.

“We welcome the guidance, which will reflect the seriousness of the offences and the impact on emergency workers, both physically and emotionally.”

More than 4,240 assaults, ranging from kicking, punching and head-butting to spitting and verbal abuse, were committed against emergency workers in Wales between April 2019 and November 2020,

Tony Dicken, district crown prosecutor for CPS Cymru Wales, said: “These new guidelines formally require courts to apply an appropriate uplift to sentences for offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

“They also require sentencers to state in open court that the offence was aggravated by reason of the victim being an emergency worker and also to state what the sentence would have been without that element of aggravation.

“This means that it will be clear to defendants and the general public just how seriously the law views these offences.”

The Sentencing Council’s her honour judge Rosa Dean added: “Assault is a traumatic offence and can cause great distress to the victim both physically and psychologically, and it is important that sentences reflect the harm and upset that can be caused to many people.

“The guidelines will ensure appropriate and proportionate sentences are imposed for these offences that fully recognise the level of harm caused to the victim.”