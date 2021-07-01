CROWDS flocked to a city’s secret gardens last weekend as St Davids Open Gardens saw 12 very different gardens open to the public.
Puppets, poultry, plants and pollinators were all on display at the event. Included in the weekend’s offer was the Cathedral’s Peace Garden; Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm; the Deanery garden and Erw Dewi, a community garden that volunteers have claimed back from the wilderness and which is open to anyone visiting the city.
The open gardens event was held in aid of Prostate Cymru and Erw Dewi, David's Acre - St Davids Community Garden.
It was also part of the peninsula Pollinator Trail with St Davids being the first bee friendly city in Wales.
The Gardeners Market in Cross Square also provided ample opportunity to share enthusiasm and make new friends with a variety of stalls and exhibitors including Prostate Cymru, Eco Dewi, producers and cultivators.
“This year the gardens attracted 200 visitors who have given such happy, complimentary feedback on the wonderful, social time,” said organiser, Julia Horton-Mansfield. “They enjoyed meeting the garden owners and seeing their very varied and beautiful gardens.”
The event raised a total of £2,210. From this £1,657 went to Prostate Cymru, a donation of £553 also went to support Erw Dewi Community Garden partners to assist their volunteers with reclaiming one of the overgrown Cathedral Close gardens. The finished gardens aim to be of benefit to the community and also a haven for wildlife.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.