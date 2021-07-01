Owen Evans from Milford Haven has decided to form a new group to teach rugby to young children in the town.
Owen has a history with the sport, having played rugby for years when he was younger, and now coaching. He has also announced that the group, for both boys and girls, will be completely free.
When Owen played, he had to compete in rugby a year above, and was not encouraged when making mistakes, which is what he wants to change with this new group.
He has said that there is no time planned yet for training, as the group is still in its early planning stages, but it will take place behind Milford Haven Leisure Centre.
He said: "It’s important for people to start playing rugby, because it gives you multiple skills such as leadership, respect on and off the pitch, hand-eye coordination, sportsmanship, the rules of the game and thinking fast. It also gives you a chance to get out, socialise, and have fun."
For more information, email Owen at owenevz@outlook.com
