The late George Lewis who died a few years ago made such an impression on Pembroke Town Council that the town hall is to be renamed in his honour and a memorial plaque has been made for him too.

George retired to Pembroke in 1991 and became a prominent figure in the town, known for his artistic works and involvement with Pembroke Male Voice Choir, Pembroke Rotary and Pembroke and Monkton Local History Society.

He retired from a career in art and design education, but kept his artistic passions alive by painting murals at Pembroke Town Hall depicting the history of the town; by attending art classes at the Coronation School and undertaking many other projects.

George had said: "I went to the Town Hall one day to see Phil Lloyd, secretary of the choir, who also happened to be the town clerk at that time. The walls were very bare and I thought that they could do with some paintings. I had already done some paintings for the town council designing the mayor's Christmas cards which depicted historical scenes from old Pembroke and decided to paint a history of Pembroke in a series of panels."

It proved to be a vast undertaking; the first panels were put in position in February 2006 following considerable research and the gathering of visual material. The final panels were put in position in July 2009.

A member of the town council said; "I don’t think any tribute to George can be complete without remarking on his wonderful sense of humour. A natural storyteller, he would always entertain with his many stories and anecdotes and was in great demand as a speaker to the many community groups throughout the county. His talks were legendary and always guaranteed to go way over time.

"Even in these wonderful murals that sense of mischief is present for, if you look carefully, you will see images of George lurking at windows, peering behind doorways and in the corner of one panel there is even a streaker! He will always be here with us, always remembered."

Covid restrictions have sadly put paid to a town council celebratory event of George's life.