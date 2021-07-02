Roma Davies, a resident at RMBI Care Co. Home Albert Edward Prince of Wales Court, in Porthcawl, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Roma enjoyed her special day with a buffet at her care home with fellow residents, her family and the deputy mayor of Porthcawl, Tracy Hill.

She was born on June 26, 1921 in Hakin, Milford Haven, where she grew up, went to school and lived with her parents, sister and great aunt.

Not the move many made, but Roma went from Milford Haven to Kenya when she married Frederick, an inspector for the Naval Ordinance.

Three children and a return to Britain later, she spent 15 years in the Girl Guides back in Milford Haven, becoming a captain.

Milford Haven was always Roma's community, as she also became a founding member and president of the local Women's Institute.

Pembrokeshire County Council was just one body to award Roma for her intergenerational work in Milford Haven.

Frederick died when Roma was 80, and she moved into her care home in 2018, where she was joined by her sister Gwyneth in 2020.

Mandy Kilpatrick-Evans, one of the care home’s activities coordinators, said: “Roma joins us in all our activities. Her input includes poems, short stories and, of course, her greatest love: knitting. We have raffled blankets and cushions that she has made at Albert Edward Prince of Wales Court.”

Roma's words of wisdom include: “Don’t envy anyone and don’t have secrets. Have a life of service helping others.”

“Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you. Live for the day and expect highs and lows!”