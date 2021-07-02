Milford Haven-based Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity will be holding a 'Family Fun Day' at Carew Castle to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

The fun day will be held on Saturday, August 29 between 10am and 4pm at Carew Castle, donated by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for the day.

There will be many guests attending the Covid-safe fun day, including Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and St John Ambulance, providing information about the work they carry out around the county.

A Teddy Bears Picnic will also be at the fun day at lunchtime, as well as crafts areas, teddy bear hunts and storyteller Owain Roach, along with many other guests.

All are welcome to attend the fun day, with an entrance fee required on the day.

Several other bodies and organisations throughout Pembrokeshire are getting involved too, making the fun day a community day too.

Valero are donating their marquee to the fun day, while Dragon LNG and the Port of Milford Haven are offering help in terms of sponsorship and volunteers.

Hannah Underwood, charity coordinator at Sandy Bear, said: "This is the first event which I have organised since starting at Sandy Bear in May 2021. It is a really exciting challenge for myself but I cannot wait to see how it pans out!

"All of us in the Sandy Bear team are really looking forward to holding this event after not being able to do so due to Covid. Seeing the smiles on the faces of the families we help is really rewarding and we want them to have a fun filled day too.

"Holding a fundraising event like this is so important to Sandy Bear as we rely on funding to provide resources to support the children, young people and their families. We also want to raise the profile of Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity as any support we receive makes a significant impact on the lives of the bereaved families that we work with. Our service exists to meet the needs of children and young people who have lost a loved one and to make sure they have the right to mourn, whatever their age.

"We hope to see lots of families from Pembrokeshire on August 29 as everyone and anyone is welcome to attend our day."