The Parent Partnership Service of Pembrokeshire County Council has announced a new class called 'developing self-esteem for families.'
The class, which will take place online over Microsoft Teams, focuses on such things as what self esteem is, how to increase your own self esteem and the importance of nurturing ourselves.
Parent Partnership Service has called it a 'themed virtual parent network group,' which will take place on Friday, July 9 between 10am and 11am.
To book your place or for further information, contact the Parent Partnership Service on 01437 776354 or via pps@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
