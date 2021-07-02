Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has published its monthly statistics, showing all arrests and dealings throughout June 2021.
During the month, the unit made:
- 12 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- 11 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- One arrest for driving while disqualified
- One arrest for going equipped
- One arrest for possession with intent to supply class A drugs
- One arrest for being drunk and disorderly
Throughout the month, the roads policing unit also dealt with:
- 11 uninsured vehicles
- Four untaxed vehicles
- 98g of cocaine seized
- Large quantity of Xanax and Diazepam tablets seized.
