Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has published its monthly statistics, showing all arrests and dealings throughout June 2021.

During the month, the unit made:

  • 12 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
  • 11 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
  • One arrest for driving while disqualified
  • One arrest for going equipped
  • One arrest for possession with intent to supply class A drugs
  • One arrest for being drunk and disorderly

Throughout the month, the roads policing unit also dealt with:

  • 11 uninsured vehicles
  • Four untaxed vehicles
  • 98g of cocaine seized
  • Large quantity of Xanax and Diazepam tablets seized.