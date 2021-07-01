There have been 19 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Thursday, July 1).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were nine new cases in Carmarthenshire, six in Ceredigion and four in Pembrokeshire.
Across Wales, 481 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 218,726 with 5,575 deaths.
There have been 13,710 tests since the last report.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is 16,565 – 11,013 in Carmarthenshire, 3,689 in Pembrokeshire and 1,863 in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 2,259,622 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,677,738 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda 202,646 residents have now received both jabs, with 278,154 having had their first dose.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 129,139 first jabs given and 95,031 second does, with 50.3% full vaccinated.
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,122 first doses administered and 65,929 second doses, with 52.4% fully vaccinated.
And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,051 first jabs given and 36,316 second doses, with 50% fully vaccinated.
