A MOTORCYCLIST pulled up by police for overtaking on the kerb side - or 'undertaking' - was found to have taken cannabis.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made the arrest yesterday afternoon, Wednesday June 30.
Officers said: "Motorcycle stopped in Pembroke yesterday afternoon, after the rider had been undertaking traffic on Main Street.
"A roadside drug wipe was administered, which tested positive for cannabis.
"Rider arrested and provided blood samples at custody, before being released under investigation."
