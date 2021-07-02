A FISHGUARD man has been charged with possession of cannabis and damage to a police cell.

Rhys Thomas Marr Cresswell, 20, stands charged with the possession of 1.5 grammes of cannabis in Fishguard on April 16 of this year.

He is also accused of causing £14 worth of damage to a cell wall on the same date.

Cresswell, of Ropeyard Close, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 29. No plea was entered, and the case was adjourned to July 14 for the Crown Prosecution Service to make enquiries as to whether a caution should be administered.