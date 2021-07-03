Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity has been awarded £19,601 by the Postcode Community Trust to contribute to the running costs of Sandy Bear House for a year.

The Postcode Community Trust is a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of the People's Postcode Lottery.

Sandy Bear House is a purpose-designed welcoming place where children, young people and families can visit, in an environment created solely with them in mind.

Sandy Bear House is a vital space for the Milford Haven-based charity which supports young people and wider families who are suffering following the death of a loved one.

Ceri Crichton, charity development lead at Sandy Bear said: “Thank you so much to the supporters of the People’s Postcode Lottery for funding the running of Sandy Bear House.

"This will mean that we can provide a safe and dedicated space designed specifically for bereaved children and young people throughout the year and in doing so, help them develop the coping strategies and resilience they will need for their lifelong bereavement journey.”

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “The death of a loved one is an incredibly difficult experience for anyone but especially so for young people. That is why I am glad to see Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity receive a grant which will help it continue its vital work.

“I am thrilled that, through Postcode Community Trust, grassroots community groups and charities in Wales like Sandy Bear are able to receive support from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery and continue to deliver important services in the region.”