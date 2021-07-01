Dyfed-Powys Police has thanked all those who shared their appeal after a 29-year-old woman was reported missing from Haverfordwest.
Stephanie had been missing since 5.30am on Thursday, July 1, but police confirmed last night that she had been found safe and well.
Police and Stephanie's family were concerned that she not have her mobile phone and had not been in contact with friends or family.
