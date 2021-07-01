Dyfed-Powys Police has published an appeal after a 29-year-old woman has gone missing from Haverfordwest.
Stephanie, described as 'roughly 5’ 8” tall, with long brown hair and is thought to be wearing black shorts and a black vest,' has been missing since 5.30am on Thursday, July 1.
Police and Stephanie's family are concerned she does not have her mobile phone and hasn’t been in contact with friends or family.
Anybody who has seen her or has any information which could help locate her, is urged to get in touch with Dyfed-Powys Police via phoning 101, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or visitinghttp://orlo.uk/Yk1w9: Quote reference - 209
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
