POLICE arrested a man in Saundersfoot yesterday evening, Thursday July 1, for providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man provided blood samples at custody before being released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.
