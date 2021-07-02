A wife from Fishguard who fought a desperate life-and-battle to bring her estranged husband back from the brink of death is to receive one of the country's top life-saving honours.

Julie Colella was with her husband, David on the afternoon of August 20 last year when he said he felt tired and collapsed.

David regained consciousness to find himself being treated by paramedics. He underwent extensive tests but insisted he was fine, and they allowed him to stay at home where he decided to cook dinner.

However, he then collapsed again and this time stopped breathing. Julie called for help and then immediately began administering CPR until an ambulance arrived. This time he was taken to hospital and owed his life to Julie's swift actions.

David went on to be fitted with a heart pacemaker and to recover.

Now, on his recommendation Julie has been awarded a Royal Humane Society resuscitation certificate. And has won the personal praise of Andrew Chapman, secretary of the society.

"This was obviously a terribly harrowing experience for her with him collapsing twice and effectively dying the second time," he said.

"But she did everything to perfection. It's essential in situations like this that CPR is started as soon as possible. Julie began it immediately – she was the right person in the right place at the right time – and it worked marvelously.

"He was brought back to life and went on to survive. What a result. She was a true life-save heroine."