THE mobile Covid-19 testing unit in Tenby will remain in the area for a further week.

The unit was placed at the Salterns Car Park following a cluster of positive Covid-19 cases locally and as part of the co-ordinated response of Public Health Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board.

The mobile unit at Salterns Car Park, Marsh Road, Tenby, SA70 8DU will now be available until Sunday, July 11.

There is also a walk-in vaccination clinic at Tenby Leisure Centre which is open from today, Friday July 2

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: "Public Health Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board continue to monitor the situation."

As well as the three most common symptoms of Coronavirus - a fever, a new continuous cough, or a loss/change of taste and smell - people with any of the following, wider symptoms that are persistent and/or unusual for them are also strongly encouraged to get a PCR test:

· Mild summer cold symptoms – including sore throat, runny nose, headache

· Flu-like symptoms, including myalgia (muscle ache or pain); excessive tiredness; persistent headache; runny nose or blocked nose; persistent sneezing; sore throat and/or hoarseness, shortness of breath or wheezing

· Generally feeling unwell and a history of being in contact with a known Covid-19 case

· Any new or change in symptoms following a previous negative test

If you have any of the above symptoms, even if you have been vaccinated, please stay home and book a PCR test through the UK portal: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Tests can also be booked by calling 119.

When booking your PCR test, you will also be asked about your symptoms: if you have wider summer cold or flu-like symptoms as described above, rather than the classic three symptoms, choose ‘None of these symptoms’ and then choose one of the following options to enable you to complete the booking:

• My local council or health protection team has asked me to get a test, even though I do not have symptoms or

• A GP or other healthcare professional has asked me to get a test.

