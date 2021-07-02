WEST Wales breeders topped the prices at a Herefords breed sale in Hereford recently while buyers from Wales were also prominent.

Pebworth 1 Nancy led the day’s trade at Halls’ Hereford sale which sold with its heifer calf to O E M Jones and E M Roberts, Llangynin, Carmarthen, for 3,250gns.

By Eldersfield 1 Barrichello H717, the five-year-old cow is out of Pencombe 1 Helen 181 and sold with its fifth calf, Pebworth 1 Vanity, at-foot. The calf is sired by Dendor 1 Smokin’ Joe, a son of Dendor 1 Nairobi, which stood supreme champion at the National Poll Show in 2018.

Generating the top call among the bulls was 15-month-old Glenvale 1 Entertainer from T G, E I and E N Thorne, Milford Haven, which sold to Jackie Cooper of Rimini Herefords, Preston, Lancashire for 3,100gns. By stock bull Vexour 1 Palmer, a Solpoll 1 Landmark son, it is out of a home-bred Angela cow, sired by Bosa 1 Hereward.

The Hereford is one of the oldest British native breeds of cattle, with the society founded in 1878, under the patronage of Queen Victoria. Today, Hereford cattle are one of the most popular breeds of cattle, both in terms of pedigree and commercial numbers.

Parkapella 1 Thor from Scott Coates, Dingestow, Monmouthshire, realised 2,700gns and sold to Ian Markham, Castlethrope, Buckinghamshire and travels with an impressive pedigree, being a son of Moeskaer Upgrade and out of Panmure 1 Plum N3.

From Gwyndaf Davies, Lampeter, the May 2017-born bull Creuddyn Madog sold for 2,500gns to T E and A Davies and sons, Saron, Denbighshire. Out of Border Roulette J1, it is by Free Town Baron, a son of Australian-bred Yarram Pompeii V055.

Within the dispersal of the Wrekin View herd of Graham Brown, Wolverhampton, a strong run of cows and calves topped at 1,750gns for Wrekin View 1 Ruby which sold to Nigel Owens of Mairwen Herefords, Carmarthenshire. Born in 2017, it is by Panmure 1 Garfield and out of a home-bred, Solpoll 1 Ferrari daughter. It sold with bull calf Wrekin View 1 Viscount, sired by Pebworth 1 Parker.

At 1,650gns was Wrekin View 1 Lola, another Garfield daughter, which sold to Barry Cambridge, Winterbourne Down, Gloucestershire. It was joined by Wrekin View 1 Lottie and its heifer calf at 1,600gns. Wrekin View 1 Reanna with its bull calf and Wrekin View 1 Roxy, again with a bull calf, both sold to ER Thomas, Eglwyswrw, Pembrokeshire at the same money.

Averages: 25 pedigree bulls, £,1961; 21 cows and calves, £1,566; 3 in-calf heifers, £1,037; 22 maiden heifers, £1,049; 7 in-calf cows, £973.