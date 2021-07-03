Haverfordwest Town Museum celebrated its silver jubilee, with a Covid-safe gathering outside the museum on the week of the 25th anniversary since its opening.
The museum opened on July 2, 1996, and since then many people within the community have got involved with the running of the building.
All invited guests were either volunteers of the museum, founding trustees or current trustees, as the sun shone across the county town.
Curator for the museum, Simon Hancock said: "The volunteers are the glory of this museum, and it is them we should be celebrating.
"It was great to see so many people present to celebrate the museum. A huge thank you has to go to everyone who has played their part in the last 25 years, and here's to the next 25."
Councillor Tim Evans, the current chair of the museum's trustees, went on to thank Simon Hancock for his work in running the museum.
With the museum currently unable to meet current Covid-19 regulations and social distancing guidelines, it has been decided not to open in 2021.
However it is hoped that the door will reopen for visitors once again at Easter 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.