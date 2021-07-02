SPAN Arts is seeking to recruit new board members to its trustee board to help guide and support the charity's leadership team through recovery and reopening and help to shape a viable post-covid arts offer for Pembrokeshire.

Span is a vibrant forward-looking community arts charity which aims to deliver high quality arts projects and events to the people of west Wales.

Based in Narberth, since lockdown Span has continued to operate online, with staff working from home, using digital technology to enable Span to continue to offer arts experiences, from Theatr Soffa, its online community theatre productions to online music gigs, workshops and The Kindness Project. Span has offered a creative community service throughout the pandemic to help people feel connected, have fun and combat loneliness and social isolation through arts engagement.

Span is now looking for experienced, passionate and well-connected new board members, with the energy and ambition to help steer the charity into the future.

"Following the departure of some long-standing board members, we are looking to further strengthen our team of trustee board members for Span," said Span chair Catherine Davies.

"We are delighted to have been able to use our creative flexibility during this time of challenge over the past year and a half to move forward digitally and continue to provide high quality arts experiences to our community here in west Wales.

"As we move back into a blend of more face to face contact alongside our digital offering, we look forward to welcoming new board members with both creative minds and business acumen to join our team helping deliver Art as Social Change in Rural Wales."

For further information and an application pack for board membership please visit span-arts.org.uk, or if you would like to speak to someone informally to find out more please contact the Cathy at cathyfronfarm@gmail.com

You can also find out more at Span's online AGM Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 21st July at 6pm. Book online at www.span-arts.org.uk.