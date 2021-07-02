TENBY's summer pedestrianisation scheme will begin this Monday, July 5.

It will operate daily between 11am and 5.30pm until Friday September 10.

Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “We are looking forward to the pedestrianisation of Tenby starting on Monday, building on the already successful Café Culture and ahead of what we expect to be a busy summer.

"We know that the Tenby businesses are ready to welcome our visitors and residents. “We thank everyone for working together on this scheme and to keep everyone safe, we would just like to remind residents and visitors to please follow the current Covid-19 guidance in place for everyone’s benefit.”

Pembrokeshire County Council says that the scheme is again important in terms of supporting businesses and tourism to the area whilst at the same time ensuring that the risk to the public, residents, and businesses alike, is managed appropriately.

Temporary signage will be provided throughout the town regarding Covid-19 guidance relating to staying safe and maintaining social distancing and retail businesses will be able to take advantage of a traffic-free environment for the purpose of customer queuing, where appropriate.

The scheme will again see the town divided into three zones with each zone allowing different levels of vehicle access.

Residents within the walled town are reminded that should they wish to apply for an access permit, then this must be done online as soon as possible at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/tenbypedestrianisation

Permit holders are reminded that failure to display a valid permit when the scheme starts may result in the journey being delayed whilst details are checked, or, in some instances, could result in access being declined.

Harbour users in possession of a Gold permit and residents holding a Silver permit for any of the permit parking schemes found in the walled town do not need to apply for an access permit as these are sufficient for that purpose.

Anyone wishing to apply for Café Culture should email the Authority’s Streetcare section at streetcare@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

This will provide an opportunity to discuss the application and how applicants propose to set up Café Culture outside their premises, in line with Covid-19 and social distancing restrictions in force.

The Park and Ride service is currently operating on weekends only until Saturday July 17, when it will revert to a daily service until the end of the pedestrianisation scheme on Friday September 10.

The service will operate from the Salterns car park, stopping at the Green car park and South Parade, between 11am and 6pm each day.

Social distancing restrictions will mean that the capacity of the buses may be reduced and passengers will therefore be encouraged to give priority to disabled and elderly persons in the first instance.