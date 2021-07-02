There have been 48 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Friday, July 2).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 33 new cases in Carmarthenshire, six in Ceredigion and nine in Pembrokeshire.
Across Wales, 570 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 218,296 with 5,575 deaths.
There have been 18,629 tests since the last report.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is 16,613 – 11,046 in Carmarthenshire, 3,698 in Pembrokeshire and 1,869 in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 2,261,056 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,695,819 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda, as of June 30, 480,617 residents have now received both jabs, with 13,499 given in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 129,139 first jabs given and 95,031 second does, with 50.3% full vaccinated.
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,122 first doses administered and 65,929 second doses, with 52.4% fully vaccinated.
And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,051 first jabs given and 36,316 second doses, with 50% fully vaccinated.
