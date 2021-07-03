Staff Sergeant Jonathan Fawcett, currently serving in the armed forces, visited his former school, Milford Haven School, on Armed Forces Day.
He visited where he had once been a pupil on Friday, June 25, where he participated in Q and A sessions with all current year groups at the school.
Staff Sergeant Fawcett gave an insight into his life at the armed forces, previous deployments and also how to explore a career in the forces.
After the day was done, he said the enjoyed the sessions, as well as meeting some of his former teachers who supported him and snacking on pizza toast in the canteen.
A school spokesperson said: "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome back a former Milford Haven School pupil of whom we are so very proud, and we would like to sincerely thank him for taking the time to engage with so many of our pupils on Armed Forces Day. Diolch yn fawr."
