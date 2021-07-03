Withybush Hospital's renal unit will be receiving an ECG machine, thanks to donations from local communities to Hywel Dda Health Charities.
The new equipment will help with prompt patient diagnosis by clinicians and has been chosen due to its speed and accurate recordings.
Clinic manager Ann Davies said the new ECG machine has made a massive difference to patients and staff.
“Some of our patients have acute illness and having this new machine has made care a lot more seamless,” said Ann.
“This has been particularly useful during the pandemic when it became important for us to have our own ECG machine in the renal unit.”
Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewellyn, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more information on helping raise money for NHS patients, service users and staff across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, visit www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
