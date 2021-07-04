Milford Haven Golf Club recently held its annual club championship, which saw holes in one, comebacks and plenty of drama.
The championship, sponsored by Leigh Evans of the Harbourmaster in Milford Marina, was held over the weekend of Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, two consecutive days which could not have been more different.
Saturday saw many great scores including over 30 people scoring two on several holes and one member, Jim Farr, getting a hole in one on the 10th hole.
The wind and difficult course accumulated for a much trickier Sunday, which still brought with it its great drama, including an incredible comeback.
Shaun Dyson, who won the club championship in September 2020, started the Sunday two shots behind Gareth Fairburn, who scored a brilliant 66 on the Saturday.
But Shaun's total of 73 on the Sunday, along with Gareth's 79, meant Shaun retained his crown after his September victory as the clear winner with a total of 141 across the two days.
