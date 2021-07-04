Following a grant to Milford Haven School from Food for Life, pupils have been supporting marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage.
The charity works with communities to protect oceans, waves, beaches and marine life, and two girls from Milford Haven School have done their best to support their work.
On June 25, a lunch was held by Mari and Grace from Year Nine, which brought a feast with eco-friendly and recyclable packaging.
Environmentally friendly prizes were also given out at a raffle at the lunch, such as reusable glass travel mugs.
Prior to the lunch, the girls organised a litter pick, where the rubbish collected helped them gather data into creating a more eco-friendly school environment.
Headteacher Ms Morris said: " Mari and Grace have worked extremely hard on this event, which is evident in how successful it has been. Having pupils with such passion for making the world a better place is both an asset to us as a school and the wider community, and we are so appreciative of the positive and long lasting impact they are having on our local environment."
All of the money raised at the event will be used to support the Surfers Against Sewage action group at the school, with many more projects to come in the near future.
