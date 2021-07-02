IRONMAN will remain a Pembrokeshire sporting fixture with a new five year deal agreed with the council but competitors still do not know if this year’s event will take place.
A new host sponsorship agreement with Ironman Ltd for a five year term from 2022 to 2026 has been approved by cabinet member for infrastructure, licensing and major events Cllr Phil Baker, in a delegated decision with head of infrastructure Darren Thomas.
The decision on whether Ironman will take place in Pembrokeshire on September 12 is due to be taken by the organisers on July 5, it is understood, with road closure permissions already in place.
A delegated decision report, published on July 2, states that as part of the arrangements Pembrokeshire County Council will pay £65,000 a year – £15,000 more a year than previously – as well as continuing to provide ‘in kind’ services.
“This sum will be set out in a legal agreement with Ironman, which is currently being finalised. Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority have also been approached to partly support this contribution with a request for £20,000.00 support. It is also proposed to write to Tenby Town Council for their continued support of £5000.00 a year,” adds the report.
The event will be branded as ‘Ironman Wales Pembrokeshire/Ironman Cymru Sir Benfro’ and the support provided by the council includes waiver of fees for street care and parking consents, road closure administration fee waivers, cleaning operations and dedicated officer assistance on race day.
The discussion has been made because “Ironman Wales Pembrokeshire is recognised as an international event backed by a global brand that helps promote Pembrokeshire as a County. The County has successfully hosted the event since 2011 and this proposal will secure the event for a further 5 years until 2026,” adds the report.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment